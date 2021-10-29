Taiwan's DPP authority slammed for lies, deception

Xinhua) 16:59, October 29, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday slammed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan for misleading people of the island and deceiving the international community.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a recent interview of the DPP leader with CNN.

The DPP authority has colluded with external forces in their attempt to contain China, betraying the interests of Taiwan compatriots and the entire Chinese nation, Ma said.

At the same time, the DPP authority tried to mislead the Taiwan people and deceive the international community by creating an illusion that it is willing to resume dialogue with the mainland, he added. "It's time such falsehoods in words and deeds are laid to rest."

The DPP authority has denied the 1992 Consensus, undermined the foundation of cross-Strait dialogue and closed the door to cross-Strait consultation and dialogue since 2016, the spokesperson noted.

The root cause of the current complex and grim situation across the Taiwan Strait is that the DPP authority and separatist elements have stepped up their collusion with external forces, and continued their provocative acts of seeking "Taiwan independence," Ma said.

