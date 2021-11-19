Contemporary art exhibition ‘Hydrophilic’ focusing on climate change held in Silicon Valley

Palo Alto, Nov. 17, 2021 (People’s Daily Online) – Hydrophilic, a solo exhibition about ecology and sustainability by U.S. ecological artist John Sabraw, was recently put on display at Qualia Contemporary Art in Silicon Valley located in the U.S. state of California.

Photo shows a painting created by John Sabraw (Photo courtesy of Qualia Contemporary Art)

In the exhibition, Sabraw explores different partnerships with scientists on the theme of sustainable solutions through the mediums of paintings, sculptures, and installations, aiming to spur catalytic change by bringing the distinct spheres of art, science, and entrepreneurship together.

The pieces displayed at the show emphasize local concerns, including close collaborations with organizations situated in the San Francisco Bay area in central California, indicating how innovation can protect the future of people and the planet.

Photo shows a painting created by John Sabraw. (Photo/Wei Deng)

Works at the show are inspired by satellite imagery, dynamic flows of waterways, and the poetic beauty of complex ecosystems. Sabraw painted with colors and a variety of textures as the works negotiate a flowing state from abstraction to representation.

In order to make these pigments, Sabraw worked with a team of engineers and environmentalists to remediate streams polluted from acid mine drainage from coal mining, with iron oxide pollutants being separated from the clean water and transformed into safe and sustainable pigments able to be used in the artist’s paintings.

Sabraw is a Professor of Art and Chair of Painting + Drawing at Ohio University. The exhibition will be on display until Dec. 3, 2021.

John Sabraw researches new pigments to be used in his painting at a stream contaminated with coal tailings in Ohio, the United States. (Photo courtesy of John Sabraw)

Iron oxide pollutants are separated from raw water and transformed into safe and sustainable pigments able to be used in painting. (Photo/Wei Deng)

John Sabraw explains the meaning behind his work of art. (Photo/Wei Deng)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)