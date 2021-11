Simao Primary and Middle School Students Add A Variety of Special Courses after “Ease the Burden of Excessive Homework and Off-campus Tutoring for Students Undergoing Compulsory Education” Policy

Since September this year, Simao District of Pu’er City has actively responded to the national “ease the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring for students undergoing compulsory education” policy by adding special after-school services such as calligraphy and painting, tea art and swimming in primary and secondary schools to meet the individualized development needs of students and promote their healthy growth.