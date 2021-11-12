Home>>
China's Tongliao mobilizes forces to tackle record snowstorm
(Xinhua) 16:50, November 12, 2021
Staff members clean snow on the railway line at Tongliao railway station in Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 11, 2021. Tongliao City in north China's Inner Mongolia has been walloped by the strongest snowstorm ever recorded. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure transportation safety, power supply as well as agricultural and husbandry production, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
