Snow removing operations carried out to resume transportation, production in Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 14:33, November 11, 2021

A resident removes snow in Kailu County of Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2021. Cities of Tongliao and Chifeng in north China's Inner Mongolia have been walloped by strong snowstorms recently. The snow removing operations have been carried out by local governments to resume transportation as well as agricultural and husbandry production. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

