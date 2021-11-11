Snow removing operations carried out to resume transportation, production in Inner Mongolia
A resident removes snow in Kailu County of Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2021. Cities of Tongliao and Chifeng in north China's Inner Mongolia have been walloped by strong snowstorms recently. The snow removing operations have been carried out by local governments to resume transportation as well as agricultural and husbandry production. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Snow removal vehicles remove snow from a highway in Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Cars covered by snow are seen in Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A snow removal vehicle removes snow from the road in Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Cars covered by snow are seen in Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Snow removal vehicles remove snow from a highway in Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
A snow removal vehicle removes snow from the road in Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Cars covered by snow are seen in Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Snow removal vehicles remove snow from a highway in Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
