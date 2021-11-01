Xi calls for balancing environmental protection, economic development

Xinhua) 09:21, November 01, 2021

Visitors buy African merchandise during the second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called on major economies to strengthen cooperation in balancing environmental protection and economic development, as well as in addressing climate change and safeguarding people's livelihood.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link.

