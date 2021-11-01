Xi calls for promoting more robust, greener, healthier global development

Xinhua) 08:54, November 01, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2020 shows a photovoltaic power station at the green industrial development park in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Hainan, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called for promoting more robust, greener and healthier global development.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link.

The Chinese side has recently proposed the Global Development Initiative, calling on the international community to accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Xi said. The G20 is urged to build consensus and strengthen action.

Xi stressed the importance of prioritizing development while pursuing a people-centered vision, being action-oriented while promoting pragmatic cooperation, as well as upholding a win-win approach while fostering partnership.

