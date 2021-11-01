Xi calls for building global community of development with shared future

Xinhua) 08:46, November 01, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called for deepening global development partnerships and building a global community of development with a shared future.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link in Beijing.

While voicing support for the coordinating role of the United Nations (UN), Xi also urged developed countries to earnestly fulfill their commitments on development assistance and provide more resources to developing countries.

The Global Development Initiative proposed by China will be coordinated with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to jointly promote world development, Xi added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)