Xi calls for deepening relations, championing multilateralism in conversations with foreign leaders

Xinhua) 09:52, October 28, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated the importance of multilateralism and called for deepening bilateral relations in his phone conversations with leaders of Pakistan, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and France on Tuesday respectively.

The following are some highlights of their phone talks:

DEEPENING BILATERAL RELATIONS

In his phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Xi said the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, with more sources of turbulence and risks around the world.

Under the new circumstances, he called on the two countries to stand together even more firmly and push forward the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two sides, and build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

Xi stressed that China supports Pakistan in exploring a development path suited to its own national conditions and is willing to share China's high-quality development opportunities with Pakistan.

The two sides should maintain close strategic communication, further synergize development strategies and enhance the sharing of experience on governance, Xi noted.

In his conversation with James Marape, prime minister of PNG, Xi said that the Chinese side stands ready to work with PNG to build a community with a shared future for China and Pacific island nations.

Xi noted that PNG has important influence in the Pacific islands region, and China would like to join hands with the country to maintain the general direction of bilateral friendly cooperation.

The relationship between China and PNG has become a role model of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation among countries of different sizes and different social systems, Xi said.

China firmly supports PNG in taking a development path that suits its national conditions and is willing to work with PNG to push bilateral relations to a higher level, he added.

During his talk with French President Emmanuel Macron, Xi stressed that the multiple major international events of late have once again demonstrated that France is correct in advocating the strategic autonomy of the European Union (EU).

China and the EU, he said, need to continue high-level communication and dialogue, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and reduce misunderstandings and misjudgments.

The two sides also should properly manage differences, and strengthen political guidance for China-EU ties, so as to ensure steady and sustained development of bilateral relations, he added.

PROMOTING PRACTICAL COOPERATION

When speaking with the Pakistani prime minister, Xi said that China will continue to support Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19, jointly build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor with high quality and strengthen their cooperation in such fields as agriculture, digital economy and people's livelihood.

China will continue to unleash the positive effects of the corridor in promoting growth and improving people's well-being, he said, noting that the two sides should also strengthen counter-terrorism and security cooperation.

In the conversation with Marape, Xi said that the Chinese side is willing to continue to provide PNG with economic and technical assistance with no political conditions attached, and provide various support for PNG in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two sides should work together to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in areas such as poverty reduction, resource protection and utilization, and promote cooperation in the joint construction of the Belt and Road to reap more fruits, he noted.

Talking with his French counterpart, Xi stressed that China and France, on condition of effective epidemic prevention and control, should advance relevant cooperation, consolidate cooperation in such traditional areas as civil nuclear energy, aviation and aerospace, and expand cooperation in such new fields as artificial intelligence, biopharmacy and ocean affairs.

China, Xi said, is ready to work with France to continue cooperation on biodiversity conservation, deepen green cooperation, implement the Global Development Initiative, and carry out tripartite cooperation in Africa and other regions.

China and France also need to support each other in hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics and the Paris Olympics, he added.

Xi also suggested that the two sides focus on the needs of their enterprises and people, further tap their cooperation potential in such areas as connectivity, digital technology, environmental protection, scientific and technological innovation and health care, and expand the scope of China-EU cooperation.

PRACTICING GENUINE MULTILATERALISM

When talking with Khan, Xi said that China is ready to work with Pakistan to enhance multilateral coordination, practice genuine multilateralism and promote international equity and justice, so as to safeguard common interests and safeguard world peace and stability.

In his conversation with the PNG prime minister, Xi said that the two sides should strengthen coordination and cooperation on international and multilateral occasions, deal with challenges such as climate change, actively carry out the Global Development Initiative, stick to true multilateralism, and safeguard international equity and justice, as well as the common interests of developing countries.

During the talk with the French president, Xi said that since last year, he and Macron have maintained contact in various ways, and the important consensuses they reached on bilateral relations are being effectively implemented with important progress already made.

Noting that the international situation is changing rapidly, he said he and Macron maintaining timely communication and coordination on major issues will help maintain the direction of the China-France relationship and inject more stability into the world.

