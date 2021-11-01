Like Talking to a Friend

CGTN) 08:27, November 01, 2021

In 2014, during a trip to Argentina, President Xi Jinping visited a family estate to the northwest of the capital city, Buenos Aires. There he was treated to a demonstration of two skills for which Argentina is particularly famous – horsemanship and tango. His hosts that day, the Moneta family, have never forgotten their Chinese visitor. In particular, they remember how relaxed he was with everyone he met, and how interested he was in the details of estate management.

