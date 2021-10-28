Xi Jinping on tackling climate change

October 28, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday released a white paper to document the country's policies, actions and progress in mitigating climate change, a common challenge for humankind, and to share its experience and approaches with the rest of the world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has spoken on the issue of tackling climate change and called for global action on many occasions. The following are some highlights of the quotes:

-- If humanity does not fail nature, nature will not fail us.

-- China will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. This requires tremendous hard work, and we will make every effort to meet these goals.

-- China will continue to readjust its industrial structure and energy mix, vigorously develop renewable energy, and make faster progress on planning and developing large wind-power and photovoltaic bases in sandy areas, rocky areas and deserts.

-- China will step up support for other developing countries to develop green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad.

-- We need to improve global environmental governance, actively respond to climate change and create a community of life for humans and nature. We need to accelerate the transition to a green and low-carbon economy and achieve green recovery and development.

-- We also need to step up green international cooperation and share the fruits of green development among all countries.

-- In meeting the climate challenge, no one can be aloof and unilateralism will get us nowhere.

-- Only together can we effectively address climate change, marine pollution, biological conservation and other global environmental issues and achieve the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

