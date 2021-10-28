Home>>
Xi's speech at 2nd UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference published
(Xinhua) 10:39, October 28, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- A keynote speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference has been published.
Xi delivered the speech, entitled "Staying Connected with the World and Abreast with the Times and Making Big Strides on the Path of Sustainable Development," on Oct. 14, 2021, via video link.
The booklet was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.
