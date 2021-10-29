Xi to address 16th G20 Leaders' Summit

Xinhua) 10:12, October 29, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the 16th Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit via video link, which will be held from Oct. 30 to 31, at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Friday.

