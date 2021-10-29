Home>>
Xi to address 16th G20 Leaders' Summit
(Xinhua) 10:12, October 29, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the 16th Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit via video link, which will be held from Oct. 30 to 31, at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Friday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.