Xi stresses prioritizing development to tackle poverty, imbalance

Xinhua) 08:51, November 01, 2021

Locals attend a China-aided agricultural technology training program in Eastern Highlands, Papua New Guinea, Dec. 15, 2020. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday stressed giving priority to development and acting on the people-centered philosophy to tackle problems including poverty and imbalanced development.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link in Beijing.

Xi urged efforts to focus on advancing people's well-being and enhancing all-round human development, and place development cooperation in a more prominent position in global macro-policy coordination and the G20 agenda.

