Xi stresses advancing pragmatic cooperation

Xinhua) 09:00, November 01, 2021

Villagers show detergent products at a factory of a China-aided cooperation project for poverty alleviation in Kandal province of Cambodia, July 31, 2020. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday stressed adhering to being action-oriented and advancing pragmatic cooperation when he addressed the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link.

Calling for more input into development and attention to developing countries' needs, Xi urged enhanced cooperation in key areas including poverty alleviation, food security, industrialization, and connectivity.

China held the International Conference on Food Loss and Waste in September, and is willing to provide more Chinese wisdom and solutions via the G20 platform, Xi said.

