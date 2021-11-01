Xi stresses promoting sustainable development of developing countries

Xinhua) 08:53, November 01, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday stressed the need to promote the sustainable development of developing countries.

He said this will benefit relevant countries and peoples, and concerns the future of the entire humanity and globe.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link in Beijing.

The spreading COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in multiple crises, dealing a heavy blow to development achievements accumulated by the international community over the years, Xi said, adding that developing countries are facing unprecedented impact and challenges.

The pandemic shows, once again, that all countries, with high stakes in each other's future and converging interests, form a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi stressed.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)