Xi's remarks on global solidarity in fighting climate change

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Set to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, the 26th United Nations Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP26) will be the first conference after the five-year review cycle under the Paris Agreement inked in 2015.

On multiple occasions, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for international environmental cooperation and reiterated China's unwavering commitment to the global fight against climate change.

The following are some highlights of his remarks.

Oct. 30, 2021

While addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link, Xi urged developed countries to lead by example on emission reduction.

Developed countries should fully accommodate the special difficulties and concerns of developing countries, deliver on their commitments of climate financing, and provide technology, capacity-building and other support for developing countries, Xi said.

Oct. 12, 2021

During his keynote speech at the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, known as COP15, via video link in Beijing, Xi stressed the importance of preserving natural resources.

"Green mountains are gold mountains and silver mountains. A sound ecology and environment is not just a natural asset, but also an economic asset, and it affects the potential and momentum of economic and social development," he said.

At the summit, Xi also expounded how China will strive to meet its carbon emissions reduction targets.

"China will continue to readjust its industrial structure and energy mix, vigorously develop renewable energy, and make faster progress in planning and developing large wind power and photovoltaic bases in sandy areas, rocky areas and deserts," he added.

Sept. 21, 2021

In his speech at the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Xi reiterated the need to achieve harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

"We need to improve global environmental governance, actively respond to climate change and create a community of life for man and nature. We need to accelerate transition to a green and low-carbon economy and achieve green recovery and development," he said.

China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad, the Chinese president said.

Sept. 21, 2020

In a speech delivered at the general debate of the 75th session of the UNGA, Xi vowed to make more contributions to the fight against global warming.

"China will scale up its Intended Nationally Determined Contributions by adopting more vigorous policies and measures. We aim to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060," said the Chinese president.

April 22, 2020

Addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate, Xi called the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities "the cornerstone of global climate governance."

Developed countries need to increase climate ambition and action and make concrete efforts to help developing countries strengthen their capacity and resilience against climate change, he said.

