Xi's article on building firm ideals, convictions to be published

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on building firm ideals and convictions will be published.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Monday in this year's 21st issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article stresses that over the 100 years since its founding, the CPC has always been a party harboring lofty ideals and indomitable convictions.

It has always been the foundation for all Communists to have firm ideals and convictions, says the article.

As the CPC takes "communist party" in its name, it commits itself to the lofty ideal of communism, and it is imperative to uphold the conviction in socialism with Chinese characteristics to achieve this ideal, according to the article.

It notes that there are some criteria to measure whether Party members and officials keep the noble ideal of communism.

In times of peace, the main yardsticks for testing if an official has firm ideals and convictions are, among others, whether they have the political determination in the face of major political challenges, perform their duties responsibly, are ready to take on responsibilities in the face of urgent, difficult and dangerous tasks, and are able to resist the temptations of power, money and sex, says the article.

It adds that building firm ideals and convictions is an everlasting theme that requires constant practice.

