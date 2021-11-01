Xi calls for concrete actions to jointly address global challenges

Xinhua) 09:17, November 01, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 8, 2021 shows a gas station in Frankfurt, Germany. Natural gas prices in Europe have been surging and hitting record highs as demand for fuel increases globally, spurring inflation fears and threatening to cripple major industries that are hoping to recover from COVID-19. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called on the world to jointly address global challenges and said the key lies in taking concrete actions.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link.

Climate change and energy issues are today's prominent global challenges, which concern the common interests of the international community and the future of the Earth, Xi said.

Xi also noted the increasing willingness and motivation of the international community in taking concerted efforts to deal with these challenges.

