Xi says developed countries must honor funding commitments to developing countries on addressing climate change

Xinhua) 09:13, November 01, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2021 shows the scene of Harbin Chenneng biomass power plant in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday urged developed countries to earnestly fulfill their commitments to developing countries in providing funds to help them cope with climate change.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link in Beijing.

Xi stressed the fundamental role of technological advancement in addressing climate change and realizing the transformation of the energy sector.

He said members of the G20 should take the lead in promotion and application of advanced technologies.

