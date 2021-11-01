Xi stresses full, effective implementation of UN climate change convention, Paris Agreement

Xinhua) 09:10, November 01, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 20, 2021 shows an entrance and exit of the UN headquarters in New York.(Xinhua/Wang Ying)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called for efforts to fully and effectively implement the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link in Beijing.

Xi stressed upholding the role of the UN as the main channel, following the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, abiding by international law, and being action-oriented.

He also highlighted the importance of taking stronger actions and enhancing cooperation.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)