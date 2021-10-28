Local farmers start to harvest apples in Hebei

Xinhua) 09:56, October 28, 2021

A grower sorts apples in an orchard in Gangdi Village of Neiqiu County in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 27, 2021. Local farmers started to harvest 3,500 mu (about 233 hectare) of apple recently. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)