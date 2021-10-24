1st batch of exhibits for CIIE arrives in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:08, October 24, 2021

The first batch of exhibits are disinfected before entering the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), a main venue for the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 23, 2021. The expo is set to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10 this year. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

