Preparation for fourth CIIE underway in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:36, October 23, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 22, 2021 shows decorative installations near the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), a main venue for the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. The expo is set to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10 this year. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

