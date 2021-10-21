Over 4,700 volunteers get to work for upcoming CIIE

Xinhua) 10:52, October 21, 2021

Volunteers of the upcoming fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) participate in a swearing-in ceremony at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 20, 2021. More than 4,700 people were sworn in as volunteers on Wednesday and started going about with their duties for the fourth CIIE scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, according to local authorities. Tens of thousands of volunteers have provided services since the first CIIE in 2018 to ensure the smooth running of the expo. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

SHANGHAI, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- More than 4,700 people were sworn in as volunteers on Wednesday and started going about with their duties for the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, according to local authorities.

The volunteers are university students from Shanghai and more than 80 percent of them were born after 2000, according to the Shanghai municipal committee of the Communist Youth League of China.

The duties of the volunteers include guiding people around the venue, offering epidemic prevention and control information, and handling other related work during the event.

Tens of thousands of volunteers have provided services since the first CIIE in 2018 to ensure the smooth running of the expo.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)