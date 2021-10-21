Pic story: Chinese businesswoman benefits from CIIE
Photo taken on Oct. 15, 2021 shows an elephant-shaped alpaca-fur stuffed toy displayed at Ma Yuxia's office in the Peru Import Pavillon of the Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub in Shanghai, east China, . At the first China International Import Expo (CIIE), Ma Yuxia, a Chinese businesswoman based in South America, introduced the plush toy alpacas made by Uncle Mamani, a Peruvian craftsman, into the Chinese market. Ma and her Peruvian partners rented a booth of merely 9 square meters at the first CIIE to display and promote these toys and other traditional hand-made artcrafts in Peru. They also established their own brand, known as Warmpaca (meaning "warm alpaca"). The business was unexpectedly successful. After participating in the CIIE for three consecutive years, Ma and her partners gained access to the Chinese market with these cute little "alpacas". At the 4th CIIE, Ma's booth is to expand fourfold. On the other side of the Pacific, Uncle Mamani's family has built a new house, bought a car, and involved nearly 200 people from his village in his business. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
