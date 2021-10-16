China honors model military veteran

Xinhua) 13:39, October 16, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Seventeen individuals and two groups selected from China's retired military personnel have been honored for their contributions to the country's development.

Officials from the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission presented them with certificates of "the most beautiful veterans" at a ceremony on Friday.

The authorities also released their heroic stories of promoting rural vitalization, fighting COVID-19 and guarding the country's borders, among other endeavors.

The annual selection of model military veterans was launched in 2018 to express respect for military personnel and recognize their contributions to peacetime development.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)