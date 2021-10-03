Home>>
Chinese military firmly opposes U.S.-UK-Australia nuclear-submarine cooperation
(Xinhua) 15:56, October 03, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense ministry spokesperson on Thursday voiced firm opposition to the cooperation between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia on nuclear submarines.
Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference when responding to an inquiry on the nuclear-submarine technology deal between the three countries.
Whatever form it takes, the nuclear-submarine cooperation will gravely exacerbate the regional arms race, damage regional peace and stability, obstruct international efforts on nuclear non-proliferation and pose a threat to global peace and stability, Wu added.
