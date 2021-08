Chinese, Russian military personnel conduct adaptive training for joint military drill

Xinhua) 11:15, August 08, 2021

Chinese military personnel conduct adaptive training for a joint military drill on July 29, 2021. A joint military exercise by the Chinese and Russian armies will be held from Aug. 9 to 13 at a training base of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wang Lianbin/Xinhua)

