Macao SAR chief executive appoints seven members to seventh Legislative Assembly

Xinhua) 10:06, September 24, 2021

MACAO, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng has appointed seven members to the seventh Legislative Assembly, the SAR Official Gazette said on Thursday.

The SAR Official Gazette said according to the Basic Law of the Macao SAR and the regulation on the Macao SAR legislative election, Ho appointed Ma Chi Seng, Iau Teng Pio, Pang Chuan, Wu Chou Kit, Kou Kam Fai, Chan Hou Seng, and Cheung Kin Chung as members of the seventh Legislative Assembly.

The election of the seventh Legislative Assembly of the Macao SAR was held on Sept. 12, with the preliminary results showing that 14 candidates won the directly-elected seats, and 12 won the indirectly-elected seats.

After the auditing of the preliminary result, those directly-elected and indirectly-elected lawmakers were officially confirmed. With the appointment of another seven by the SAR chief executive, the total seat number of the seventh Legislative Assembly now stands at 33.

The term of office of the seventh Legislative Assembly is four years, which will start in October 2021.

