Macao's court of final appeal confirms legislative election results

Xinhua) 09:58, September 22, 2021

MACAO, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The court of final appeal of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Tuesday confirmed the results of the Legislative Assembly direct and indirect election that was held on Sept. 12.

The court also announced the newly-elected legislators.

The confirmation will be published on Thursday, according to the court.

