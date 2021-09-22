Home>>
Macao's court of final appeal confirms legislative election results
(Xinhua) 09:58, September 22, 2021
MACAO, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The court of final appeal of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Tuesday confirmed the results of the Legislative Assembly direct and indirect election that was held on Sept. 12.
The court also announced the newly-elected legislators.
The confirmation will be published on Thursday, according to the court.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- HK Election Committee elections show new atmosphere, indicating transition from chaos to governance: authorities
- Central government office hails HKSAR's Election Committee election success
- HKSAR starts first election after improvements to electoral system
- Hong Kong's Election Committee elections in 8 keywords
- Administration of Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone inaugurated
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.