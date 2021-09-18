Vice premier meets Macao SAR chief executive

Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 17, 2021. Ho was in Zhuhai to attend Friday's inauguration ceremony of the Administrative Organizations of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

ZHUHAI, Guangdong, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Han Zheng, on Friday morning, met with Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

Ho was in Zhuhai to attend Friday's inauguration ceremony of the Administrative Organizations of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, spoke highly of the recent work of the Macao SAR government. He also congratulated Macao on the smooth election of the seventh Legislative Assembly of the Macao SAR.

The vice premier said the Legislative Assembly election fully displayed the "patriots administering Macao" principle and was a successful practice of "one country, two systems" with Macao characteristics.

The core mission of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin was to promote a moderately diversified economy in Macao. It will create broad space and give strong impetus for Macao's economic and social development, Han said.

He expressed the hope that Macao would make full use of the cooperation zone in Hengqin and enhance cooperation between Guangdong and Macao.

The vice premier also called for unremitting efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control in Macao.

Ho thanked the central government for its concern and support for Macao. Ho said Macao would seize the major opportunity, make good use of supporting policies, and make solid efforts to promote the development of a moderately diversified economy in the SAR.

