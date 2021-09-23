Home>>
Nearly 2.19 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China
(Xinhua) 16:20, September 23, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.19 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in China as of Wednesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Thursday.
