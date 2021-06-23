Tunisia receives China's CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine

Xinhua) 10:24, June 23, 2021

TUNIS, June 22 (Xinhua) -- A batch of China's CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Tunisia on Monday afternoon, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Chinese Embassy to Tunisia.

"China is keen to cooperate with Tunisia to help it defeat the pandemic as soon as possible, and play an active role in restoring Tunisia's economic growth and protecting the health of the Tunisian people," reads the statement.

The Tunisian Ministry of Health on Monday night reported 2,478 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the North African country to 385,428.

The death toll from the virus rose by 80 to 14,118, while recoveries reached 336,652, according to a ministry statement.

