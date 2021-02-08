China to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Egypt, Arab League

CAIRO, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China will provide a batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Egypt and the Arab League, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang announced on Sunday.

China has recently decided to provide Egypt and the Arab League with a batch of COVID-19 vaccines, and is willing to facilitate Egypt's procurement of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Chinese companies, said Liao at an online press conference.

The move reflects the profound friendship between the heads of state of China and Egypt and the sincere feelings of the Chinese people toward the Egyptian people, and will help Egypt overcome the pandemic at an early date, the Chinese envoy said.

China is providing vaccines to 14 developing countries and will provide similar aid to 38 other developing countries in need. China has also formally joined the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) and decided to provide 10 million doses of vaccines to it, Liao said.

"China expects the joint efforts of the international community and all parties to take concrete actions to promote the equitable distribution and use of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, and make positive contributions to the international community's early victory over the epidemic," he added.