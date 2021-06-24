China-donated COVID-19 vaccines handed over to PNG

Xinhua) 11:12, June 24, 2021

SYDNEY, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Wednesday.

A handover ceremony was held at the Jacksons International Airport, which was attended by Chinese Ambassador to PNG Zeng Fanhua, PNG's Minister for National Planning and Monitoring Rainbo Paita, Deputy Controller of PNG's National Pandemic Response Dr. Daoni Esorom and other government representatives.

Zeng said the donation of COVID-19 vaccines shows that China is fulfilling its commitment to providing the vaccines as a global public good.

The Chinese ambassador said China and PNG have made joint efforts to fight the pandemic, which has also promoted the friendship between the two countries. He believed that the China-donated vaccines would help the PNG people win the fight against the coronavirus.

China will continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with PNG in pandemic control and public health management, Zeng added.

Paita, on behalf of PNG's Prime Minister James Marape and the government, thanked the Chinese government and the people for donating the vaccines.

He said this once again demonstrated that China, as an important partner of PNG, has firmly supported the country in its fight against the pandemic. PNG has always attached great importance to developing ties with China and will continue to boost the pragmatic cooperation between the two countries in all sectors including public health.

Esorom said that the Chinese vaccines will provide effective protection for the PNG people.

