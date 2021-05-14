New Chinese ambassador arrives in PNG

Xinhua) 11:24, May 14, 2021

SYDNEY, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The new Chinese ambassador to Papua New Guinea (PNG) Zeng Fanhua has arrived in the country's capital Port Moresby.

He was greeted by officers from the PNG's Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade at the airport on Thursday.

Zeng said he was honored to be the 15th Chinese ambassador to the PNG, adding that the bilateral ties between the two countries have maintained vitality and continued to grow since the establishment of diplomatic relations 45 years ago.

The new ambassador said he would work with the PNG friends to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen friendly exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and facilitate the continuous development of the China-PNG comprehensive strategic partnership.

The PNG side extended warm welcome to Zeng, pledging all necessary assistance to his work. It said China is a key strategic partner for the PNG, and the PNG always attaches great importance to the relationship with China, and will continue to work with the Chinese side to promote the development of bilateral relations.

