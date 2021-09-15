Home>>
Nearly 2.16 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 15:57, September 15, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.16 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.
