Nearly 2.16 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 15:57, September 15, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.16 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.

