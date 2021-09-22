Home>>
Xi calls for caring about special needs of developing countries
(Xinhua) 09:18, September 22, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for caring about the special needs of developing countries.
"We may employ such means as debt suspension and development aid to help developing countries, particularly vulnerable ones facing exceptional difficulties, with emphasis on addressing unbalanced and inadequate development among and within countries," Xi said.
Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
