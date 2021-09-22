China to stop building new coal-fired power projects abroad: Xi

Xinhua) 09:07, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad.

Xi made the announcement in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Xi stressed the importance of improving global environmental governance, actively responding to climate change and creating a community of life for man and nature.

He also underlined accelerating transition to a green and low-carbon economy and achieving green recovery and development.

"China will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. This requires tremendous hard work, and we will make every effort to meet these goals," he said.

