Democracy not special right reserved to individual country: Xi

Xinhua) 09:10, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that democracy is not a special right reserved to an individual country, but a right for the people of all countries to enjoy.

A world of peace and development should embrace civilizations of various forms, and must accommodate diverse paths to modernization, Xi said in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)