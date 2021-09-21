Interview: South-South cooperation bolsters mutual development, says scholar

September 21, 2021

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- South-South cooperation presents a better model for the developing world because of its approach to engagement based on mutual benefits, a development planning expert has said.

The platform is a great initiative for developing countries seeking socioeconomic strength and development through unity and cooperation, Getachew Adem Tahir, former deputy commissioner of the National Planning Commission of Ethiopia, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"It is really interesting because it gives you the menu for development," said the scholar, describing South-South cooperation as a win-win platform for all involved countries.

Tahir had worked in development planning and research at the Ethiopian Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

The veteran economist, who is undertaking a doctoral program at Peking University's Institute of South-South Cooperation and Development, also praised China's engagement under the South-South framework.

"China, as the world's largest developing country, has always been a staunch supporter of active participation, and an important contributor to South-South cooperation," he said.

Establishing the institute at Peking University reflects China's commitment to empowering countries under South-South cooperation, said the expert.

"I have indeed had a very enriching and resourceful experience through my study in China," Tahir said.

The scholar argued that apart from academic excellence, Chinese scholarship opportunities provide scholars from the developing world with firsthand experience of China's own development.

