Home>>
Aerial view of Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang
(Xinhua) 09:08, September 21, 2021
Aerial photo taken on May 25, 2021 shows the statue of "Iron Man" Wang Jinxi, an oil worker who devoted his life to the development of the petroleum industry, in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's Daqing Oilfield announced on Aug. 25 the discovery of a major shale oil field with predicted geological reserves of about 1.27 billion tonnes. Discovered in 1959, Daqing Oilfield has made a significant contribution to China's modern petroleum industry system. It also steps up efforts to improve its ecological environment in recent years. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.