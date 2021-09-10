Pic story of principal of Beiji central school in N China

Xinhua) 09:00, September 10, 2021

Ma Jianguo attends class with students at Beiji central school in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 6, 2021. Ma Jianguo is the principal of Beiji central school in Beiji Village, also known as the arctic village. In 1997, Ma came to Mohe and became a village teacher after graduating from university. When he first came here, the school was lack of teachers. Thus, Ma has taught different subjects since then. Over the years, a lot of teachers have left the school, but Ma stayed because he believed underprivileged students need good teachers more. Since 2013, Ma has served as the principal of the school. The number of students has increased from the least 120 to more than 160. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

