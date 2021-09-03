Home>>
View of Wudalianchi Geopark in Heihe, NE China
(Xinhua) 16:54, September 03, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 2, 2021 shows a limestone cave in the Wudalianchi Geopark in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Wudalianchi Geopark is famed for its volcanoes and hot springs. It has 14 volcanoes and five major volcanic barrier lakes. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
