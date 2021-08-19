China's easternmost high-speed railway in trial operation

Xinhua) 16:21, August 19, 2021

(Photo: hlj.people.cn)

HARBIN, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. conducted a trial operation Thursday morning on a new railway linking the cities of Mudanjiang and Jiamusi in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Located in the easternmost part of China, the 370-km Mudanjiang-Jiamusi high-speed rail line is expected to be ready for operation by the end of September.

The construction of the railway began in November 2016 and the track-laying work was completed in November 2020. With a designed speed of 250 km per hour, there are seven stations along the line.

The operation of the new railway is expected to boost the regional economic and social development.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)