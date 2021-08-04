Chaoyang-Linghai high-speed railway officially put into operation

Xinhua) 09:45, August 04, 2021

A staff member stands by as passenger train No. G9147 traveling from Jinzhou North to Dalian is ready to depart Jinzhou North Railway Station in Jinzhou, northeast China's Liaoning Province on Aug. 3, 2021. The 107-kilometer Chaoyang-Linghai high-speed railway which connects Chaoyang and Linghai in Liaoning Province was officially put into operation Tuesday. It allows trains to run at a top speed of 350 kilometers per hour, and greatly shortens the travel time between the Chinese capital of Beijing and some major cities including Dalian and Jinzhou in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)