We Are China

View of Jingpohu Global Geopark in Mudanjiang, NE China

Xinhua) 14:33, September 17, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2021 shows a view of the Jingpohu Global Geopark at dawn in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)