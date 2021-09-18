China's anti-graft chief stresses high-quality discipline inspection

Xinhua) 09:20, September 18, 2021

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, visits a local herdsman's household at a village in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 16, 2021. Zhao made an inspection tour to Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from Wednesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

HOHHOT, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft official stressed efforts to advance the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision work.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, delivered the remarks amid an inspection tour to north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from Wednesday to Friday.

In a village in Hulun Buir, Zhao visited local herdsmen's households, inquired about their working and living conditions, and learned about public information-sharing implementation and favorable policies at the primary level.

Discipline inspection and supervision organs should contribute to building a beautiful countryside, keep combating corruption and misconduct standing in the way of public interests, and take on major issues in a pragmatic manner, Zhao stressed.

During his visit to local enterprises, Zhao talked with cadres and employees to learn about their anti-graft efforts. He called on discipline inspection and supervision organs to exercise stricter oversight, propel enterprises to attach equal importance to resource development and environmental protection, and continue anti-corruption efforts in resource industries and other fields.

Zhao also visited officials at regional-level discipline inspection and supervision organs of Inner Mongolia and presided over a seminar.

Comprehensive efforts should be made to inherit and uphold the Party's valuable experience of self-discipline and self-reform, deepen discipline inspection and supervision reform, and better turn institutional strengths into effective governance, Zhao said.

He also urged efforts to enforce rigorous Party governance and stay vigilant against corruption in significant periods, including the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival holiday and the National Day holiday.

