Snapshots of Shared Destiny-2021 peacekeeping exercise
(China Military Online) 08:29, September 18, 2021
Participating troops from various countries enter temporary operating base (TOB) for peacekeeping missions during the final stage of Shared Destiny-2021 UN peacekeeping field training exercise held in Queshan, China's Henan Province on September 15, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Ye)
